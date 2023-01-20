Jameson Encourages Responsible Drinking in New Global Campaign from TBWA\Dublin

TBWA\Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for the Irish Distillers-owned Jameson to encourage people to drink responsibly.

Called “Easy Does It” the campaign is part of Jameson’s commitment to tackling overconsumption and alcohol misuse and features Irish comedian Aisling Bea.

The campaign has already launched in Ireland and it will be rolled out across global markets later this year on TV, digital and social.

Co-written by and starring Bea, the ad showcases a number of typical social drinking scenarios consumers can find themselves in when they choose to moderate or skip a drink. “Bringing to light the perceived societal pressures that lead to overconsumption, it inspires drinkers to forget the feeling of FOMO and embrace moderation, measurement, or abstinence. Jameson believes that no one should feel awkward for choosing whether to drink or not,” Jameson

“Jameson is committed to promoting responsible drinking among consumers. Our aim is to resonate with every kind of drinker by talking about a serious subject in a relatable, and authentic way, reflecting the attitude of the brand. We hope our message is crystal clear – you don’t need to drink to enjoy yourself. In the wise words of Aisling Bea,” says Brendan Buckley, international marketing director, Irish Distillers.

According to Aisling Bea: “It has always been my belief that comedy can help shift cultural taboos and can be used to turn an unpopular topic into one we can talk about and effect change. So, I was delighted when Jameson asked me to write their responsible drinking advert, not just because I have grown to love working with the company and knew they would let me lean in to comedy for it, but also because I truly believe that they, as a drinks company, want to be part of the evolution of how we drink and how we savour not just their product, but also life. The fun part of the challenge was to take the word ‘responsible’ and make it less ominous and more about simple mindset changes.”