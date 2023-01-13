Wolfgang to Host Free Webinar on the Power of TikTok

With TikTok on many media plans for 2023, Wolfgang Digital is hosting a free-to-attend webinar on January 25 during which it will explain how brands can use the platform to their advantage.

According to Wolfgang, the webinar discuss the content and creative that works on TikTok and how brands can harness the power of UGC and creators to drive business results from their ads. Relevant case studies will also form part of the webinar.

“For brands, TikTok provides the opportunity to reach a huge and fiercely active new audience through a new breed of authentic creative. However, getting this special breed of content right is where most brands fail so tune into this webinar to hear about some best practices from our TikTok experts,” the agency says.

The webinar which is free to attend kicks off at 12pm on Jan 25 and registration is required.

To register click HERE