Just Eat Couples up with New Love Island Winter Series

Just Eat is to sponsor the upcoming Love Island Winter series on Virgin Media Two.

The popular TV show is now in its ninth season and the winter series airs from January 16.

According to John Carey, head of marketing, Just Eat Ireland: “We are delighted to ‘couple up’ with Love Island for its Winter series on Virgin Media. Love Island has become a household evening ritual on television over the last few years and we’re sure that this series will be no different. What could be better this January than relaxing at home with your favourite takeaway from Just Eat, served with a side of spicy Love Island drama!”

The sponsorship deal was brokered by UM and according to Maura Ashe, managing partner UM: “We are delighted to turn up the heat on January and partner with Just Eat and Virgin Media to bring this exciting sponsorship to life!”

“We had the pleasure of sponsoring the first ever Winter Love Island in 2019 which proved to be a great success for the brand. As such a prominent show running across the schedule for the coming weeks we are looking forward to being part of that cultural conversation and delivering joy and excitement to viewers who watch the show and tap the app for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” she adds.

According to Tara Moran, head of client solutions, Virgin Media Television: “The Blockbuster that is Love Island is back on our screens earlier than ever this year and we are delighted to have Just Eat as the sponsor of the new series kicking off on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player on January 16th. We’ve worked with Just Eat on the previous Winter edition of Love Island and the results were fantastic. The show has grown hugely since then so we know our viewers will be delighted to see us couple up again. The timing of the show is perfect for our viewers, providing ideal escapism TV on these cold winter nights and giving Just Eat the ideal platform to entice viewers to enjoy Love Island with delicious food in the comfort of their living rooms.”

The new series will see the addition of two new characters to the villa for its ‘Get stuck in’ campaign- Tina the Turtle and Cam the Chameleon – who are voiced by Irish comedians Jen Hatton and Emma Doran. The two characters will feature during ad breaks as well as across Virgin Media social channels.

Irish audiences can tune into the Winter Love Island series on Virgin Media Two ND via the Virgin Media player from 9pm on weekdays and Sundays.