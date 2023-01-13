Love Irish Food Launches Brand Development Award for 2023

Details of the 2023 Love Irish Food Brand Development Award have been announced. The award which is organised by Love Irish Food in partnership with Global is worth €150,000 to the winner.

The Brand Development Award provides Love Irish Food member brands with the chance to win a fully funded national outdoor advertising campaign from Global through its national retail network. The Award includes both a creative bursary and digital content supported by Owens DDB and Marketing Network, respectively. The winner will also receive trade marketing support from Checkout Magazine.

Last year’s winner was Killowen Farm and according to the company’s founder Nicholas Dunne: “As a family-owned Irish business, the Love Irish Food Brand Development Award offered us the unrivalled opportunity to promote our business on a national scale using the expertise and networks of Love Irish Food, Global and Checkout Magazine. The Award has had a significant impact on our business. I would like to thank the judges for selecting us as the 2022 winner and would strongly encourage other Love Irish Food members to enter this year’s competition, to be in with a chance of receiving the 2023 Award.”

“I am delighted to share that the Love Irish Food Development Award has been launched again in 2023. Here at Love Irish Food, we are acutely aware of the challenges Irish businesses are facing because of dramatic increases in input costs. This unique Irish food industry award helps Irish SME brand producers face these challenges by providing them with the supports they need and a unique opportunity to advertise to Irish consumers on a national level,” says Kieran Rumley, executive director, Love Irish Food.

“Love Irish Food’s mission is to promote authentic Irish food and drink brands, all while supporting 12,000 jobs in our economy. The Brand Development Award illustrates how Irish SMEs are championed with the winner of this Award highlighted through an impactful advertising campaign worth €150,000, enabling them to reach their target consumers,” he adds.

“Our collaboration with Love Irish Food on the Brand Development Award has demonstrated the power of advertising on the path to purchase for small Irish brands. This Award delivers an opportunity for a developing Irish brand to significantly grow its brand awareness and consumer base. We continue to be impressed by the high quality of Irish brands and the passion of their makers. We look forward to reviewing the entries once again this year,” adds Antoinette O’Callaghan, marketing manager, Global.

This year, the entry process takes place in two stages. To enter, Love Irish Food member brands must register at http://www.loveirishfood.ie. Registrations are open until January 27 January 2023. The second phase involves a completed submission to be submitted by 5.30pm on February 24.