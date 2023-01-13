Karen Austin Appointed Business & Operations Director at BBDO Dublin

Karen Austin has been appointed to the newly created role of business and operations director of BBDO Dublin.

Austin joined the agency as a senior account director in 2021 and has since established a strong foothold with leadership roles on clients such as EBS / AIB, Tourism Northern Ireland and Diageo.

The new role marks the roll-out of a new approach to operations as the backbone of the agency’s work and offerings, according to the agency.

“Karen is a genuine talent. She has the smarts and the energy to make this happen, and this role is an acknowledgement of her creative ambition and leadership qualities,” says Katie Cunningham, head of account management.

“We’ve seen quite a revamp at BBDO over the last five years. With a new leadership team in place and a new way of working, Karen’s promotion will mean even smoother sailing for our established business and offerings, alongside our newer tech, content, and content-at-scale streams,” adds Neal Davies, chief executive of BBDO Dublin.