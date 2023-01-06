Publicis Dublin Urges Smokers to Take Back Control in New HSE Quit Campaign

With many smokers trying to kick the habit at this time of the year, Publicis Dublin has created a new campaign for the HSE to highlight its QUIT service which has met with considerable success in helping people quit smoking since it was first established.
In the new campaign Nicotine has been personified to show smokers, via the human traits of manipulation and controlling behaviour, the hold it can have on them, and importantly, the release they’ll feel when they quit.
The new campaign is running across TV, VOD, radio, social and display.
According to executive creative director Ronan Nulty: “In this campaign we took the metaphor of a toxic friendship, something most of us can relate to, and demonstrated that when we ignore something that has a certain level of control over us, in this case Nicotine, we gain a lot more than we lose by getting free of them.”
Head of strategic planning, Chloe Hanratty adds: “To provoke behaviour change we had to look at smoking through the smoker’s eyes. We want to address their perceived benefits of smoking. This approach intends to reflect a smoker’s quitting journey, making people aware of the fundamental way nicotine manipulates the brain. This should prompt consideration of a quit attempt and encourage people to avail of the really supportive Quit service.”
Business director, Karen Muckian says: “18% of the population still smoke. The Quit service genuinely helps. We’re hopeful that we can really strike a chord with people and drive further awareness of the support that’s out there.”
“Since 2011, the HSE QUIT campaign has supported thousands people to quit smoking with the support of personalised, evidence-based supports from the QUIT service that are proven to increase your chances of quitting for good,” says Aghna Harte, head of campaigns, HSE Communications.
“Take Back Control responds to our research with smokers, reflecting the reality – that smoking is an addiction that’s hard to walk away from. That quitting is not easy but it is achievable with the right support,” she adds.
