Emma Rooney Joins DMG Media as Senior Account Manager

DMG Media Ireland has appointed Emma Rooney as senior account manager.

Rooney has over 20 years’ experience in advertising, having previously worked as operations manager with Pearl & Dean, as a traffic manager with TG4 and, more recently, as advertising production manager with Harvey Norman.

According to Rooney: “I’m delighted to join the DMG team with whom I have worked closely with over the years during my time in Harvey Norman. I am excited to be working with such a talented and enthusiastic group of people on so many fantastic projects with world renowned brands.”

“Emma brings huge experience to the team and will thrive in our environment. I have no doubt she will deliver excellent service to our clients and will play a big role in delivering the very best advertising solutions for our client across the DMG Media ecosystem,” adds Karl Byrne, group head of sales, DMG Media.