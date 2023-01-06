Javelin Launches New Campaign for Spry Finance

Javelin has created a new campaign for Spry Finance.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the company’s equity release products for home-owners over 60s and centres around the creative platform of ‘Because life never gets old’. It will run across TV, radio, print and digital, including search and display. Javelin is also managing the media buying and planning.

The TV spot follows a young couple, Jimmy and Elaine from the time they first met through to their marriage, the arrival of children and into later life. The years have passed, time has changed many things, but their love and sense of adventure still burns bright, and they are excited about what comes next.

Ailish McGlew, Head of Marketing and Communications at Spry Finance, said ‘We can all be a little nostalgic for our lost youth but that doesn’t mean we want to live a limited life as we get older. Many people who are over-60 still feel young and are excited about what comes next – but they tend to be poorly served by lenders when it comes to accessing credit and realising value from their assets,” says Ailish McGlew, head of marketing and communications, Spry Finance.

“This is what the new Spry Finance marketing campaign speaks to – the choice we are providing for those who are striving to enjoy a greater life in later life,” she adds.

According to Audrey Farrelly, business director with Javelin: “We’ve had an incredible journey with the brand, working very hard to understand the audience, how they are feeling and what their needs are in the later stages of life. And quickly understanding that 1 in 4 older people are making unnecessary, significant cutbacks in their standard of living.”

Credits

Creative Team: Fiona Hanley & Des Kavanagh

Creative Directors: Adrian Cosgrove & Cathal O’Flaherty

Account Team: Audrey Farrelly & Avril Murphy

Media Team: Anna Brannelly & Aoife Hofler

Strategy: Keith Murray

Producer: Grainne O’Driscoll