New Dogs Trust Campaign by TBWA Dublin Highlights Puppy Farming

With some people contemplating buying a puppy for a loved one this Christmas, TBWA\Dublin has launched a Christmas campaign for Dogs Trust Ireland called ‘Life Sentence’ which sheds a light on the puppy farming business in Ireland.

According to the agency “puppy farmers earn huge profits by consigning dogs to a life of churning out litter after litter, year after year. Many of these dogs are kept in horrific conditions, and the puppies themselves end up suffering from a litany of health issues in later life. But the current deterrents are not enough, something this campaign is looking to change.”

According to Paul Arthurs and Martin Corcoran of TBWA \Dublin’s creative team: “Repetition is a theme we honed in on as a way to highlight the plight of dogs on puppy farms. The hero film shows idyllic scenes of people receiving puppies as gifts over consecutive Christmases, which are in stark contrast to where so many puppies come from – and the fate of the breeding dogs that get left behind. Hopefully this film will alert people to harsh reality of puppy farming in Ireland, and stoke up enough interest to prevent more dogs from suffering the same cruel fate.”

Head of Communications, Dogs Trust Ireland, Ciara Byrne adds: “It’s beyond upsetting and demoralising to see people who have inflicted a lifetime of misery on dogs receive a slap on the wrist when prosecuted. It’s not only the parent dogs who suffer, as often their puppies have a lifetime of behaviour issues and in many cases veterinary issues from the cruelty involved in the bad breeding on puppy farms.”

Produced in-house by Bolt at TBWA\Dublin, the film was directed by Matthieu Chardon, who meticulously planned each shot to capture the never-ending torture caused by puppy farms. Post production was provided by Raygun, with the repetition of the music track and sound design signalling to audiences that something sinister is lurking in the background – all cutting against the Christmassy feels people expect – to land this vital message.

