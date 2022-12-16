dmg media joins the AD NET ZERO initiative in Ireland

DMG Media has become the latest media owner to sign up to the Ad Net Zero program in Ireland.

Ad Net Zero’s mission is for immediate, collective industry action to help achieve real net zero carbon emissions from the development, production and media placement of advertising by the end of 2030. Ad Net Zero’s ambition is for the movement to become the global benchmark for reducing carbon emissions across the entire marketing and advertising eco system.

Ad Net Zero in Ireland is being led by Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland, the Association of Advertisers in Ireland, The Marketing Institute of Ireland, Commercial Producers of Ireland and IAB Ireland.

“At dmg media we take sustainability very seriously and we are delighted to join Ad Net Zero initiative in Ireland and support this global benchmark for reducing carbon emissions across the entire marketing and advertising eco system.” Says Doug Farrell, group head of digital strategy at DMG.

“We are delighted that DMG Media have joined the Ad Net Zero movement as a supporter. The Ad Net Zero pledge is to reach real net zero emissions by 2030 and with a broad supporter group from key media outlets, agencies and advertisers we will work together to share initiatives and insights to lower then impact from our industry. As the owner of some of Ireland’s most important media brands DMG have extensive reach into lives of people in Ireland. We look forward to great collaboration among all our supporter base,” adds Elizabeth Sheehan, chair of Ad Net Zero Ireland.