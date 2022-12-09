Core Optimisation Ranked No 10 in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards

The Shannon-based digital agency Core Optimisation has been Ranked No 10 in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards.

According to David Brett, co-Founder and COO of Core Optimisation: “To be ranked top 10 in such a prestigious ranking is a huge endorsement of the work the agency has delivered for our clients over the last number of years. The reputation we have built across the industry has allowed us to grow our business, expand our team and follow an aggressive growth plan into new international markets. We have continually adapted and developed the agency since it was founded, quickly becoming one which is in demand across multiple sectors, offering multiple solutions including performance marketing, digital strategy and project based digital transformation for entire sectors.”

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards is one of Ireland’s foremost technology award programmes. It is a ranking of the country’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on revenue growth over a four-year period, and this year marks 23 years of the programme celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in Ireland’s indigenous technology sector.

Cumulatively, the 2022 Fast 50 winners generated approximately €500m in total annual revenues and employed over 5,500 people in 2021. The average revenue of companies featured in the ranking was approximately €10 million, while the average growth rate of the companies over the last four years was 594%. The awards programme also saw 17 new entrants appearing on the ranking for the first time, seven of which were in the top 10. There was also an increase in the number of female CEOs in the ranking with seven organisations led by females, including ourselves making the list.

This year’s ranking features companies from all four provinces with eight counties represented in the rankings. 29 companies are Leinster-based, eight are from Munster, nine are from Ulster, and there are four representatives from Connacht.

Announcing the winners of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme, David Shanahan, Partner, Deloitte said: “Congratulations to all of the companies that ranked this year. As the business environment becomes more complex, the Irish technology sector has shown great resilience and tenacity. This year’s ranking shows growth across a broad range of sectors with companies coming up with innovative solutions to address changing consumer and business demands while faced with adversity. It’s also encouraging to see so many new entrants, including seven in the top ten. Despite the challenges of late, the Irish indigenous tech sector continues to succeed.”