Publicis Dublin Wins Grand Prix at Eurobest Awards

Publicis Dublin has picked up four awards, including a Grand Prix at this year’s Eurobest awards.

The agency picked up the Grand Prix award in the Creative Business Transformation category for ‘The Unwasted Beer’ initiative for Heineken during the early days of Covid 19. It also picked up the Gold in the same category in what was a joint entry with Publicis Italy. In addition, it also picked up the Bronze in the Corporate Purpose and Responsibility category as well as Agency of the Year (by Market).

Earlier this year, Publicis Dublin was awarded four Lions- two silver and two bronze- at the Cannes Festival of Creativity for its work with Heineken and “The Unwasted Beer” initiative. The latest wins round off a good year for the Dublin-based agency.

“What’s inspiring about working as a partner with a brand like Heineken Ireland is when they couldn’t serve the customer they wanted to serve the planet,” says Ger Roe, board creative director, Publicis Dublin.

“It started out as a powerful local initiative but having such a strong joined up relationship with the Publicis global team we were able to turn it into so much more, creating a range of sustainable solutions that made a real difference. We’re thrilled that this work being recognised by so many different juries,” Roe adds.

As part of the initiative, Heineken Ireland brought back 250,000 kegs from pubs during lockdown and 19m pints were used to produce biogas harnessed through its combined heating power plant – enough to power 100,000 homes and heat a community care home. The recycled beer was used as pig feed. One of the by-products, digestate, is a nutrient-rich fertiliser for spreading on farms. The initiative also allowed Heineken to return €8m to Irish publicans.

According to Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS: “For 34 years, Eurobest has celebrated the best creative ideas in Europe and the Grand Prix winning work sets the creative benchmark for the entire European creativity industry. It’s hugely exciting to announce and celebrate the winners through Eurobest Unlocked. The trends and insights that emerge are explored, in-depth, within this year’s Eurobest Creativity Report, which is supported by insights and opinion from our expert juries and Presidents.”

Other Eurobest winners include the following:

Network of the Year

1. Publicis Worldwide

2. DDB Worldwide

3. Ogilvy

Media Network of the Year

1. dentsu X

2. iProspect

3. MediaCom

Agency of the Year

1. Publicis Italy, Milan, Italy

2. BETC, Paris, France

3. Marcel, Paris, France

Independent Agency of the Year

1. Philipp und Keuntje, Hamburg, Germany

2. Jung von Matt AG, Hamburg, Germany

3. Serviceplan, Munich, Germany

Eurobest Golden Palm

1. Zauberberg Productions, Germany

2. B-Reel Films, Sweden

3. Artisans du Film, France

Agency of the Year by Market

Austria: Jung von Matt DONAU, Vienna

Belgium: Happiness, an FCB alliance, Brussels

France: BETC, Paris

Germany: Scholz & Friends, Berlin

Ireland:Publicis, Dublin

Italy: Publicis Italy, Milan

Norway: POL, Oslo

Portugal: FCB, Lisbon

Romania: DDB Romania, Bucharest

Spain: Leo Burnett, Madrid

Sweden: Åkestam Holst, Stockholm

The Netherlands: Dentsu Creative, Amsterdam

United Kingdom: adam&eveDDB, London