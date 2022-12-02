Three in a Row for Marketing Network’s Christmas Campaigns

The Marketing Network Group has rolled out three new festive campaigns for Aircoach, Eircode and MyWaste.

Aircoach is Ireland’s largest independent transport company and it has launched its “Make Christmas Magic” campaign. The campaign will air across social media platforms and digital channels throughout the month of December.

The ad is a new departure for the company, focussing on the emotional connection between the customer and the Aircoach brand, with a seasonal twist of magic.

Meanwhile, the festive season can be one of overindulgence when it comes to food shopping and waste. An initiative of the Regional Waste Management Offices on behalf of the Department of Climate Action, Communications and the Environment, MyWaste’s Christmas campaign encourages positive behavioural change to support greater sustainability.

The third campaign launched by the agency is for Eircode to highlight the importance of eircodes , particularly when shopping online shopping during the Christmas season.