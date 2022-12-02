Folk Retains Bord Gais Energy Contract for Three More Years

Folk Wunderman Thompson has secured a three-year extension to its contract with Bord Gais Energy.

Folk has been working with the Centrica-owned company since 2019 and has been responsible for all the brand’s strategic planning and tactical communication campaigns across TV, print, online, social and digital media.

Together with WPP network in the UK and US, Folk established the ‘Team Nucleus’ agency model in Ireland to win the Centrica business across all three markets in 2019. Since been awarded the contract, Folk have been leading Ireland’s Team Nucleus for Bord Gáis Energy in this market, alongside Mindshare Ireland.

According to Laura Daley, managing director, Folk: “We are thrilled to extend our contract with the team at Bord Gáis Energy. Alongside an incredible client team, we are delighted to have had the opportunity to support the brands transformational journey over the last two years and that journey is continuing as we support the brand through a challenging time in its industry. Cost of living and climate change are hot topics at the moment and as a society, we also need to transform our relationship with how we live and interact with our environment and Bord Gáis Energy have the solid strategy and purpose to support consumers on that journey. We are excited to see what lies ahead over the next three years.”

“We’re delighted to extend our contract with Folk. Over the last three years, we have collaborated very closely with the creative team who have made a valuable contribution to our strategy of providing energy, services and solutions to customers in a sustainable, simple, and affordable manner. This strengthening of our partnership is a recognition of Folk’s deep understanding of our future growth plan and social commitment,” says Dermot Mulligan, head of marketing, Bord Gáis Energy.