OOH Agency Talon Rolls Out Global Brand Refresh

Talon, the Out of Home (OOH) advertising and media agency has unveiled a company-wide brand refresh.

After nearly 10 years in business, Talon entered the Irish market in October 2021 when it announced that it was acquiring Poster Plan which traded as Kinetic.

According to the company, its “refreshed manifesto and its people-first approach is driving the rebrand which has creativity, effectiveness, measurability and sustainability at its heart. The world of Out of Home media is changing fast and Talon is proud of its contribution to driving this evolution through its technology and expertise. The new manifesto confirms Talon’s dedication to offering its clients best-in-class planning, buying, creativity and tech solutions, and ensuring that it delivers the best experience and outcomes for its clients globally.”

“As part of the rebrand, all existing Talon brands will be brought together with one distinct voice, including its creative arm, Grand Visual, and Plexus – the largest independent global OOH planning and buying network covering 100 markets internationally – which will rebrand to Talon International.”

The rebrand follows another successful year, which saw the company strengthen its presence with new office openings in North America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. It also secured new investment from Equistone Partners Europe.

“2023 promises to be another exciting year for Out of Home’s renaissance in Ireland. We are excited to launch our brand-new look which reinforces our position and focus on our best-in-class services including planning, buying, creativity and AdTech. Launching just over one year ago in Ireland, we are extremely proud of the work we have done so far and look forward to continuing our commitment to the evolution of OOH in this market,” says Andrew Sinclair, MD, Talon Ireland.