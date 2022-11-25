RedC & Amplified Intelligence Win Grand Prix at Research Excellence Awards

RedC and Amplified Intelligence picked up the Grand Prix at the annual Research Excellence Awards which were held in the Shelbourne Hotel today as part of the Marketing Society’s annual Christmas lunch.

The combined entry picked up the Grand Prix after it kicked off the afternoon’s awards by winning the Advertising & Advertising Media Research category for “The Social Attention Deficit.” Amplified Intelligence is the Australian research firm headed up by Professor Karen Nelson Field. RedC also won in the Customer Experience research category for its “Knowing Me, Knowing You” research for RTÉ.

Other winners included B&A which won the Business-to-Business category with work for the Department of Finance, MCCP for research for the Department of Health, Opinions – which was last year’s Grand Prix winner – and Empathy Research.

Speaking at the awards Meadhbh Quinn, Chairperson, Marketing Society of Ireland, said: “This afternoon’s awards ceremony has been a brilliant display of the quality of work produced by the Irish research industry. The insights coming from different industries are not only inspiring but very exciting. I’m looking forward to taking a closer look at the presentation of winning case studies at our Research Excellence Showcase event in February 2023, and of course, learning all about The Social Deficit from Red C & Amplified Intelligence at the 2023 ESOMAR conference.”

Winners of Research Excellence Awards 2022

Advertising and Advertising Media Research (Sponsored by dmg Media Ireland)

RED C & Amplified Intelligence

The Social Attention Deficit

Brand Development & Strategy (Sponsored by Global)

Opinions

Kerry Foods

Dairygold Plant-Based: Insight-led Brand Creation

Public Policy & Social Research (Sponsored by Mediahuis)

MCCP

Department of Health

Removing the Stigma from Menopause

Product Innovation and NPD Research (Sponsored by Media Central)

Empathy Research

Bord Bia & North Cork Creameries

ÓR REAL IRISH BUTTER – Creating a new Natural Irish Butter experience through Insight & Creativity

Analytic Impact (Sponsored by AIMRO)

Opinions

AIB

Data Powering Brand Strategy

Business To Business (Sponsored by The Business Post)

Behaviour & Attitudes

Department of Finance

Evidence Based Policy Making: Supporting SME Credit Demand and Economic Growth through Large Scale B2B Research

Customer Experience Research (Sponsored by Paddy Power)

RED C Research & Marketing Ltd

RTÉ

Knowing Me, Knowing You

Sustainability (Sponsored by AIB)

Kerry Taste & Nutrition

Opinions

The Plant-Based Reality Check

Grand Prix (Sponsored by RTE Media Sales)

RED C & Amplified Intelligence

The Social Attention Deficit