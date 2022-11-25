Havas Dublin Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Havas Dublin has made a number of key appointments to its leadership team.

Orla Hickey has been appointed as executive client director while Adrian Fitz-Simon has been appointed as executive creative director. Elsewhere, Peter O’Dwyer now leads the creative agency’s new design service.

Gold and Grey Cannes Lion winner Fitz-Simon previously worked at Chemistry, BBDO and CDP, joining Havas in 2016.

“I’ve found Havas to be a refreshing place to work with a respectful and fun atmosphere. My new role is focused on inspiring the whole agency – and of course clients – to get behind great creative and to make the work matter. Orla and I met while at Chemistry and I’m so happy we’re continuing our strong working relationship,” says Fitz-Simon.

Hickey, meanwhile, joined Havas as earlier this year having previously worked at Javelin, Chemistry, DDB London, McConnells and TBWA.

“I’ve always been about the people in our industry and at Havas there’s a real spirit of positivity – I’ve found my people! Havas Village is an exciting place to work with its connections to the global network and our recently launched sustainability platform GenUs. I’m delighted to help shape the future of the agency,” she says.

Chris Upton, CEO adds: “We have big ambitions for Havas Dublin. Our recent global and Irish campaigns have proven our creative capabilities. And we’ve innovated our offering through the success of Havas Village and our launch of Havas GenUs as well as our new design service. Orla and Adrian are brilliant, talented leaders and I am excited to see the heights we can achieve together.”