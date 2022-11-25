Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home.

4T Campaign Attracts More than 20,000 Visits

This is a special year for PML Group, as we mark forty years of bringing great brands to life through brilliant Out of Home advertising. To celebrate this milestone, we recently ran our very own national Outdoor ad campaign – 4T – across multiple formats and environments, to showcase the power of Out of Home media in 2022.

The campaign spoke to the scale and impact of classic OOH, its ability to create awareness, pique interest and drive response. We embraced the flexibility and relevance of dynamic digital OOH, setting out to show how OOH is the original and ultimate brand builder that is intrinsically linked with mobile and behavioural change.

A few weeks back in Out \ Look, we promised to share the results of the campaign. Today, we are happy to share some key metrics from both online and offline analytics that speak to the overwhelmingly positive story that 4T tells on behalf of OOH advertising:

The bespoke 4T.ie website, produced by our in-house Create design team, attracted more than 21,000 visits , among more than 16,000 unique visitors , across cycle 21 (Oct 10th- Oct 23rd).

, among more than , across cycle 21 (Oct 10th- Oct 23rd). More than 1,000 visits were activated via QR code : Most visitors were via mobile, and consumers were required to type the URL or scan a QR Code to access the site.

: Most visitors were via mobile, and consumers were required to type the URL or scan a QR Code to access the site. When consumers reached the site, there was a tile puzzle game, which participants could complete and enter a competition for outdoor related prizes. More than 13,500 game plays took place on the site and 1,050 participants entered the competition . All winners have been notified in recent weeks.

took place on the site and . All winners have been notified in recent weeks. In addition, PML Group’s own website benefitted with more than 2,000 referrals from 4T.ie to pmlgroup.ie.

4T was planned and managed through the same process, and using the same tools and services, that all PML Group campaigns are subject to. Therefore, the campaign was included in our IMPACT post-campaign research service, with fieldwork independently managed by Ipsos:

The campaign was recalled by 57% of all adults , rising to 66% among 16-24s.

, rising to 66% among 16-24s. 64% agreed the design made a big impact and 73% agreed it was a very noticeable design.

and 73% agreed it was a very noticeable design. Interestingly, 55% agreed that they would like to see more OOH campaigns using QR codes.

We believe 4T has proven the power of OOH, and how it can connect IRL to URL, extending OOH’s reach beyond the streets. In this case it was all for an unknown brand, a new creation and purely on Outdoor channels. Imagine the possibilities for your brand.

Cadbury Secret Santa delivers Pop-Up postal service via DOOH

Cadbury is maximising the potential of Out of Home activity this Christmas as part of its ‘Secret Santa Postal Service’ campaign.

Planned through Carat and PML, with creative from VCCP, the campaign uses a combination of digital and classic posters to promote sharing this Christmas by inspiring people to embrace the spirit of the season, alongside a chance to send a chocolate bar in secret to someone special for free.

The DOOH side of the campaign has been running as across iVision and Adshel Live, adopting a unique ‘roadshow’ approach to its play cycles. Featuring Jeff the ‘Cadbury postman’, as he gestures to a QR code below him from his post room, the ‘postal service’ appears as a pop-up, roadblock-style creative.

When scanned via a mobile device, the QR codes bring users to a landing page where they can enter the address details of the gift’s recipient. The creative appears at specific times in high-footfall shopping locations throughout the country, including Jervis, Eyre Square and Whitewater shopping centres.

On classic OOH, Bus Shelters bear the same QR codes which can be used to activate the postal service, with the campaign aiming to deliver a fully interactive experience through augmented reality as facilitated through mobile devices and OOH.

“We’re delighted to be bringing back the Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service this year, encouraging selfless festive giving across the nation,” says Maighréad Lynch, Brand Manager at Mondelēz Ireland. “With Postal Services popping up in posters all across the country, more people than ever can become Secret Santas by sending the gift of chocolate secretly to someone special.”

Recent iQ research has shown there is a high-level sentiment towards QR codes and advertising, with 55% of surveyed individuals agreeing they would like to see more OOH ads using QR codes, and 51% agreeing that these ads would made them want to find out more about the campaign. With this amount of interest, and approximately 20,000 bars of chocolate to give away, you’d better get scanning!

Paddy Power utilises Dynamic OOH to Build on World Cup Fever

This year the FIFA World Cup is, for the first time in the event’s history, being held during the northern hemisphere’s winter months to avoid the blistering heat of summer in the Middle East.

Paddy Power is utilising Dynamic DOOH via Liveposter to promote its offer of a completely free Bet Builder on all England games at the Qatar World Cup, which takes place from Sunday, November 20 to Sunday, December 18. Planned by Zenith and Source out of home, the screens dynamically display the team’s forthcoming match, and is running on Adshel Live Kiosks, Digipanels, Digishelters, iVisions and Tenvito In-Bar Screens. They follow a seasonal anticipation campaign screen domination in Dublin Airport full of humour and mischief.

Major sporting events provide a unique opportunity for brands to build awareness, maximise association, engage with consumers and drive both conversations and conversions from IRL to URL.

With matches being played across the day many fans will be out and about during gametime as they live, work and play. Our OCS study finds that 78% of people who are passionate about sport are interested in digital screen advertising relevant to a live sporting event, placing OOH centrally in terms of activations by sponsors and associated brands.

A recent wave of our iQ research programme, reports that 58% of adults intend to watch the World Cup. Breaking this out 79% of males and 38% of females intend to watch any of the football matches. There is consistency in intention across age groups and social classes underling the broad mass appeal of the tournament.

To demonstrate the effectiveness of dynamic copy in DOOH, Posterscope funded an independent piece of research, conducted by VirtuoCity, to test the impact against key KPIs. Against every measure, dynamic copy that was more relevant to the location, time or context delivered a stronger result versus linear content. There was an 18 percent increase in spontaneous recall, a 53% increase in message recall and 173 percent increase in relevance being cited as a reason for recall.

Bank of Ireland’s Special Billboard keeps Fraudsters Top of Mind

We’ve all received dodgy texts in the past, but not many of us have thought about how those messages are created. Bank of Ireland are always looking out for its customers financial wellbeing and that’s why they’ve teamed up with Professor Mary Aiken, a world-leading expert in cyberpsychology, to share her top tips to keep your personal customer account safe.

‘Don’t let the fraudster’s win’ is the goal of the Stop, Think, Check campaign, the centrepiece of which is a 48 Sheet in Terenure, created by Oliver, encompassing a cut out crook peering menacingly from atop the board.

Pictured at the 48 Sheet are Chris Collins, Commercial Manager, JCDecaux; Niamh Daly, Client Director, PML; Robert Hyland, Senior Marketing Manager, Bank of Ireland; Anna Lovatt, Account Director, Carat, Pat Cassidy, Digital, Innovation & Experiential Manager, PML.

The Special Effects study conducted by PML Group highlights the hugely positive impact that special builds have in terms of noticeability, brand perception and activation. Three quarters of people believe specials make a brand seem innovative while 84% agree that specials are more noticeable than standard poster ads.