Banjoman and Principle Roll Out Heart Warming Christmas Campaign for UNICEF

UNICEF has rolled out a touching new Christmas campaign that highlights the that age-old truism that the greatest gift is giving.

The TV ad centres on Hannah, a child struggling to write her Christmas wish list. While she listens to her friends discussing the instruments, toys, and gadgets they’ll receive this year, she sits quietly, struggling to connect with their desire for such objects. What truly affects Hannah, however, are the charity appeals she sees on TV, featuring children of her age staring out at her through the screen – and her father notices.

Come Christmas day, he lets her know she has one last gift to open that’ll truly resonate with her: a donation on her behalf to support UNICEF.

The Dublin-based agency Principle approached Banjoman director Dermot Malone with the script for a young child to be affected by an appeal from a different area of the world, and for their parent to notice and donate on their behalf.

Reinforcing that core message with a level of authenticity, Malone says he set about building a relatable world around the child, capturing the message of selflessness in the most

accessible way possible.

“To do so, the UNICEF appeals watched by the child are actual campaigns currently running on TV, strengthening the idea that she really is one of us, watching the commercials we’re watching,” he says.

Malone was specific in his casting process for the film, aiming to find a child who could take the story on board and give back an instinctive performance. Eventually, he found actress Amber Cantwell, who perfectly understood the assignment. Offering an expressive yet subtle delivery, she imbues the campaign with a natural empathetic quality.

“I’m really proud to have worked on such an important campaign. Throughout the process I was really struck by the level of commitment, care and work UNICEF bring to the worlds most in need regions. The team at UNICEF have a different challenge in a different location, changing daily. Ultimately, we’ve tried to make it a message about no one specific crisis, but every crisis and every child, and that’s hopefully what we’ve achieved,” says Malone.



CREDITS

Agency: Principl

Andy Blood

Andrew Kiernan

Production: Banjoman

Director: Dermot Malone

1st AD: Eamonn Cawley

Trainee AD: Jack O’Higgens

Producer: Matt D’Arcy

Production Manager:Vanessa Briscoe

Production Assistant: Liam Boyd

Production Assistant: Eva Malone

Production Assistant: Jack Collier

Production Designer: Steve Kingston

Art Director: James Donnelly

Carpenter: Stephen Loany

DOP: Kate McCullough

1st AC: Sam Mulcahy

Loader/clapper: Ben Ingoldsby

Trainee/DIT: Robbie McMullen

Sound: Rob Moore

Gaffer:Ian Madden

Spark: Paddy Ryder

Genny Op: Greg Savage

Grip: Oisin Fennell

Driver: George O’Dowd

Marquee hire: Brendan Byrne

Wardrobe Designer: Muireann Doyle

Make up: Altana Silvana

Covid Officer:Michelle MaCabe

Post Teams

Editor: Rob Hegarty

Post Production Company: GABHA Studios

Colourist: Andrew Francis

Post Sound: Scimitar Sound

Sound Engineer: Dean Jones + Conall O’Brien

Original Music: Michael MacLennan

Cast:

Amber Cantwell: Hannah

Elliot Moriarty: Dad

Aisling Goodwin: Mum

Althea Caruso: Friend 1

Clara Diamond: Friend 2

Helena Swords: Grandmother

Tommy Travers: Grandfather

Sabrina Zheng: School kid

Cillian Delamere O Madagaín: School kid

Finn Kavanagh: School kid

Isaac McGinity: School kid