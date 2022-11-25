AVCOM to Create 30 New Jobs as Part of €3m Expansion

The Dublin-based event production and experiential agency AVCOM has announced the creation of 30 new jobs and a €3m investment in the business.

According to the company the jobs and investment will support its plans to more than double its revenues by year-end 2024. The agency, which currently has a turnover of €5m and employs 44 people, expects to increase its annual revenues to €12m and grow to a team of 74.

With a heavy focus on innovation and technology, AVCOM is the biggest event production company in Ireland and has recently enhanced its services to drive the organic growth of its business. Established in Dublin 42 years ago, the company started out specialising in audio-visual production for events, but since COVID it has evolved to offer a full suite of events services that enable event attendees to ‘experience more’. Using design-led production with the latest technologies, the company offers technical production, set design, video, content creation and audio-visual services.

AVCOM now offers clients, which include Fáilte Ireland, Croke Park Meetings & Events, PepsiCo, PwC and Opel, end-to-end premium production services and recently established a new design department to include animators and motion graphics specialists. AVCOM expects this will enable it to increase creative revenue streams, while also appealing to clients looking for a full service from one provider.

The enhancement of its services has enabled AVCOM to win large public tender projects; multinational contracts across Europe, the UK and US; new domestic clients; while also increasing services to existing clients. To support this growth, AVCOM will hire 30 people over the two years. The new roles will be in the areas of technology, design, production, sales, administration and logistics.

AVCOM carried out research in October which found that there is an appetite among professionals who attend corporate events to experience more. Some 44% of corporate event attendees said that they would be more likely to attend events with enhanced production values supported by new technologies such as the metaverse, or augmented and virtual reality.

The research also found that professionals are becoming more selective about the events that they attend in-person. With the increased focus on work/life balance, 37% of professionals who attend corporate events said they will only go in-person if they know they are going to have a very good experience. This data reflects AVCOM’s experience of the changing attitudes and expectations for events, which was central in influencing AVCOM’s new business direction.

“Events, and people, have changed. The aftermath of COVID has put a greater focus on work/life balance and event organisers need to ensure that they are giving people something special in exchange for their time; a truly immersive experience that will stay with the attendee long after the event has finished,” says Paul Murphy, Managing Director, AVCOM.

“At AVCOM, we recognised the need to cater to a new reality and we have become the drivers of change in our industry. We have invested significantly in our business to provide premium design-led production services that use technology to engage and excite audiences. We have established ourselves as an event production agency collaborating with event planners and helping them to produce events that they never could have imagined were possible.

“This is an exciting time for the future of AVCOM, as well as the events industry. Our focus on, and knowledge of, design and technology is helping us to win major contracts in Ireland and across the globe. Now, we will expand our team to support and drive further success and build on our reputation as a game-changer in the events industry.”