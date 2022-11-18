Shortlist for Research Excellence Awards 2022 Announced

The shortlist for the Research Excellence Awards has been published.
The winners will be announced at the Marketing Society’s annual lunch which this year will take place on Friday, November 25th in The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin.
The 2022 shortlist sees some strong competition, with this year’s judging panel nominating firms for multiple awards across each of the eight categories. According to Meadhbh Quinn, chairperson, Marketing Society of Ireland: “It’s brilliant to see such a high standard of entries in this year’s Research Excellence Awards shortlist. Research plays a fundamental role in Ireland’s marketing industry, unlocking vital insights that lead to inspiring creativity across the sector. There is some incredible competition across every category, and we’re looking forward to celebrating this at our luncheon and awards presentation on November 25th. The full presentation of winning case studies will be taking place at our Research Excellence Showcase event in February 2023, and of course, the Grand Prix winner’s showcase at the 2023 ESOMAR conference.”
The shortlist is as follows:
Advertising and Advertising Media Research (Sponsored by dmg Media Ireland)
Future Proof Insights
AIG
AIG | Neuro Creative Testing
Behaviour & Attitudes
RTÉ
Thinking Above the Box: RTÉ winning in the world of Broadcast Sponsorship
RED C & Amplified Intelligence
Multiple Clients
The Social Attention Deficit
CORE Research
Breast Cancer Ireland
Making Time to Check: How Core Research helped Breast Cancer Ireland to develop a new campaign to increase self-checking and educate on the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.
Brand Development & Strategy (Sponsored by Global )
MCCP, The Independent Strategy Agency
DAVY
DAVY Better Serving the Financial Planning and Investment Needs of Women in Ireland
MCCP, The Independent Strategy Agency
Heineken Ireland
Connecting Heineken Ireland to the Post Pandemic Consumer
Opinions
Kerry Foods
Dairygold Plant-Based: Insight-led Brand Creation
Public Policy & Social Research (Sponsored by Mediahuis)
Core Research
HSE
Making Connections for Mental Health
MCCP, The Independent Strategy Agency
Department of Health
Removing the Stigma from Menopause
RED C Research & Marketing
Irish Cancer Society
The Language of Cancer
Customer Experience Research (Sponsored by Paddy Power)
RED C Research & Marketing Ltd
RTÉ
Knowing Me, Knowing You
RED C Research & Marketing Ltd
An Post
Excellence in Customer Experience
Product Innovation and NPD Research (Sponsored by Media Central)
Coyne Research
Deep RiverRock
ReViTALising Deep RiverRock Through Product Innovation
Empathy Research
Bord Bia & North Cork Creameries
ÓR REAL IRISH BUTTER – Creating a new Natural Irish Butter experience through Insight & Creativity
Opinions
Bord Bia
Defrosting the Future of Frozen
Analytic Impact (Sponsored by AIMRO)
Spark Market Research
Colart
Colart – Building Bayesian Networks into Brand Tracking
Opinions
AIB
Data Powering Brand Strategy
Sustainability (Sponsored by AIB)
RED C Research & Marketing Limited
Irish Life
Irish Life – Better Life
Kerry Taste & Nutrition
Opinions
The Plant-Based Reality Check
Empathy Research, futavista, Sustainability Works & Opinions
Bord Bia
Business To Business Sponsored by (The Business Post)
Spark Market Research
Laya Healthcare
Laya Healthcare – Workplace Wellbeing Index 2022
Behaviour & Attitudes
Department of Finance
Evidence Based Policy Making: Supporting SME Credit Demand and Economic Growth through Large Scale B2B Research
Opinions
Kerry Taste & Nutrition
Milking Plant-Based Beverage Opportunities
Global Food