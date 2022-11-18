Shortlist for Research Excellence Awards 2022 Announced

The shortlist for the Research Excellence Awards has been published.

The winners will be announced at the Marketing Society’s annual lunch which this year will take place on Friday, November 25th in The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin.

The 2022 shortlist sees some strong competition, with this year’s judging panel nominating firms for multiple awards across each of the eight categories. According to Meadhbh Quinn, chairperson, Marketing Society of Ireland: “It’s brilliant to see such a high standard of entries in this year’s Research Excellence Awards shortlist. Research plays a fundamental role in Ireland’s marketing industry, unlocking vital insights that lead to inspiring creativity across the sector. There is some incredible competition across every category, and we’re looking forward to celebrating this at our luncheon and awards presentation on November 25th. The full presentation of winning case studies will be taking place at our Research Excellence Showcase event in February 2023, and of course, the Grand Prix winner’s showcase at the 2023 ESOMAR conference.”

The shortlist is as follows:

Advertising and Advertising Media Research (Sponsored by dmg Media Ireland)

Future Proof Insights

AIG

AIG | Neuro Creative Testing

Behaviour & Attitudes

RTÉ

Thinking Above the Box: RTÉ winning in the world of Broadcast Sponsorship

RED C & Amplified Intelligence

Multiple Clients

The Social Attention Deficit

CORE Research

Breast Cancer Ireland

Making Time to Check: How Core Research helped Breast Cancer Ireland to develop a new campaign to increase self-checking and educate on the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

Brand Development & Strategy (Sponsored by Global )

MCCP, The Independent Strategy Agency

DAVY

DAVY Better Serving the Financial Planning and Investment Needs of Women in Ireland

MCCP, The Independent Strategy Agency

Heineken Ireland

Connecting Heineken Ireland to the Post Pandemic Consumer

Opinions

Kerry Foods

Dairygold Plant-Based: Insight-led Brand Creation

Public Policy & Social Research (Sponsored by Mediahuis)

Core Research

HSE

Making Connections for Mental Health

MCCP, The Independent Strategy Agency

Department of Health

Removing the Stigma from Menopause

RED C Research & Marketing

Irish Cancer Society

The Language of Cancer

Customer Experience Research (Sponsored by Paddy Power)

RED C Research & Marketing Ltd

RTÉ

Knowing Me, Knowing You

RED C Research & Marketing Ltd

An Post

Excellence in Customer Experience

Product Innovation and NPD Research (Sponsored by Media Central)

Coyne Research

Deep RiverRock

ReViTALising Deep RiverRock Through Product Innovation

Empathy Research

Bord Bia & North Cork Creameries

ÓR REAL IRISH BUTTER – Creating a new Natural Irish Butter experience through Insight & Creativity

Opinions

Bord Bia

Defrosting the Future of Frozen

Analytic Impact (Sponsored by AIMRO)

Spark Market Research

Colart

Colart – Building Bayesian Networks into Brand Tracking

Opinions

AIB

Data Powering Brand Strategy

Sustainability (Sponsored by AIB)

RED C Research & Marketing Limited

Irish Life

Irish Life – Better Life

Kerry Taste & Nutrition

Opinions

The Plant-Based Reality Check

Empathy Research, futavista, Sustainability Works & Opinions

Bord Bia

Business To Business Sponsored by (The Business Post)

Spark Market Research

Laya Healthcare

Laya Healthcare – Workplace Wellbeing Index 2022

Behaviour & Attitudes

Department of Finance

Evidence Based Policy Making: Supporting SME Credit Demand and Economic Growth through Large Scale B2B Research

Opinions

Kerry Taste & Nutrition

Milking Plant-Based Beverage Opportunities

Global Food