Davis Brothers Take on New Global Roles Within AGM

Jonny and Paddy Davis, the co-founders of the Dublin-based experiential and marketing agency Honey+Buzz have been appointed as executive vice presidents of the brand experience division of Allied Global Marketing (AGM).

The move follows on from AGM’s acquisition of Honey+Buzz in 2021. This week Honey+Buzz also announced that it was changing its name to Allied Global Marketing.

AGM is a full-service performance marketing agency and works with a number of the world’s largest entertainment, culture and lifestyle brands including Amazon, Hulu, DreamWorks, Princess Cruises, Paramount, ByteDance, Heineken and Hermes.

As part of their new roles, the two brothers will report to Adam Cunningham, chief strategy officer and they will dually lead cross-border integrated campaigns.

“As our clients demand increasingly global, performance-driven and integrated experiential campaigns, we’re excited to bring in Jonny and Paddy to help lead our brand experience division worldwide,” says Cunningham.

“This new holistic approach goes beyond live events to integrate our services across earned, paid and owned media throughout all forms of live, digital and hybrid activations,” he says.

“For us, Experience is Everything. That’s why we craft immersive and captivating moments across physical, digital, virtual and hybrid touchpoints turning audiences into advocates,” said Jonny Davis.

“We are excited to build a truly global offering that is integrated across the entire agency and will allow our clients to create meaningful experiences that will drive the future of culture,” adds Paddy Davis.

The changes at AGM will also see Rob Walsh moving to vice president and he will lead the Dublin team. The new management team in Dublin, meanwhile, will also comprise of Aifric D’Arcy, Fabrizia Telles, Orla Sheehan and Rory Millar.