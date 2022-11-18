NewsBrands Ireland Awards Showcase the Best in Irish Journalism

The winners of the 2022 NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards were announced yesterday at awards ceremony in the Mansion House.

The annual industry awards, which are run by NewsBrands Ireland and supported this year by Google News Initiative, were hosted by broadcaster Matt Cooper and members of the Journalism Awards judging panel announcing the winners. Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media was also in attendance.

“These awards acknowledge the enormous contribution of journalism in our society across many platforms including print, digital, audio and video. They are a reminder and recognition that journalism is a public good that at its best informs us as citizens, engages us as a society and rightly challenges our public representatives and public institutions.

“Reputable news sources are entrusted with a vital role in our society. The work of the news media sector has been crucial in combating disinformation by reliably reporting on events in an unbiased and factual manner. As citizens, we derive enormous benefit from this work,” Minister Martin said.

In all, 23 category awards were announced, and the prestigious overall Journalist of the Year award was presented to Daniel McConnell from the Irish Examiner. Announcing the Journalist of the Year winner for 2022, on behalf of the members of the independent judging panel, Claire Grady, Chair of the Judging Panel, said that: “Today’s winners represent the best of journalism in Ireland today…..important stories, insightful analysis, gripping commentary, not forgetting the stories which entertain us and brighten our day. Many underscore the role of journalists as watchdogs in our society.

2022 Journalism Awards winners

Arts Journalism & Criticism: Kate Demolder, The Sunday Times

Business Journalist: Mark Paul, The Irish Times

Campaigning Journalism: Irish Examiner

Crime Journalist: Patrick O’ Connell, Sunday World

Broadsheet Columnist: Gene Kerrigan, Sunday Independent

Popular Columnist: Roy Curtis, Sunday World

Digital Innovation: Local News Project, Mediahuis Ireland

Broadsheet Features: Rosita Boland, The Irish Times

Popular Features: Debbie McCann, The Irish Mail on Sunday

Foreign Coverage: Daniel McLoughlin, The Irish Times

Front Page: The Irish Sun

Headline: Irish Daily Star

Investigative Journalism: Aaron Rogan and Daniel Murray, Business Post

Newspaper Magazine: Sunday Independent Life Magazine

News Reporter: Shane Phelan, Irish Independent

Political Journalist: Daniel McConnell, Irish Examiner

Scoop: Daniel McConnell, Irish Examiner

Showbiz Journalist: Eugene Masterson, Sunday World

Broadsheet Sports Journalist: Paul Kimmage, Sunday Independent

Popular Sports Journalist: David Coughlan, Irish Daily Star

Best Video Journalism: Mark Condren, Owen Breslin, and team, Mediahuis Ireland

Podcast of the Year: The Lost American, Irish Examiner

Young Journalist of the Year: Ciara Phelan, Irish Mirror

Journalist of the Year: Daniel McConnell, Irish Examiner