Radio Continues Strong Performance According to Latest JNLR

While media consumption habits may have gone back to pre-pandemic levels, radio listenership in Ireland remains strong according to the latest JNLR report which covers October 2021 to September 2022.

The latest book shows radio enjoys huge audience numbers with 91% of Irish adults and 87% of 15-34 year olds listening to radio every week.

The daily listenership levels show that 78% of adults and 68% of 15-34 year olds listen to radio each weekday while over 2.1m adults listen to their local or regional station every single day.

The figures also show that 5.2% of all adult listening is now through a smart speaker while listening via a mobile device accounts for 3.3% of all radio listening, this increases to 8.2% of listening through a smart speaker and 6.5% through a mobile device for the younger 15 to 34 age cohort. The ability to access content easily and the quality and popularity of Irish radio is shown by this JNLR release reporting that the average adult is listening to radio content for over 4.3 hours each day.

“I am delighted that the JNLR listenership data released today shows clearly the huge power and popularity of radio among the Irish population, whether they’re listening at home, in the car, on a mobile or a smart speaker. It is also a reflection of the amazing mix of entertainment, music, news, sport and commentary provided by all Irish radio stations every single day. Radio listening is booming and today’s figures are a great reminder that Irish radio is such a central part of people’s lives,” says Ciaran Cunningham, CEO of Radiocentre Ireland.