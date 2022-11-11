TikTok Launches First Ever Irish Campaign

TikTok has launched a new Irish campaign to highlight the platform’s safety features to TikTokers and parents.

The campaign is the first of its kind in Ireland for TikTok and will focus on the social media platform’s “safety by design” approach as well as providing advice to TikTokers and their families about how to access these tools.

The campaign, which was created by Mother with media buying handled by Zenith and includes video on demand (VOD), OOH billboards in Dublin city as well as scannable QR codes which take users to TikTok’s Guardian’s Guide.

According to Cormac Keenan, TikTok’s head of trust and safety: “At TikTok, we believe people should be able to express themselves creatively and be entertained in a safe, secure, and welcoming environment. This campaign is a first for us in Ireland – and we hope it will increase awareness around our built-in safety and wellbeing tools, and encourage TikTokers and their families to check out our Guardian’s Guide, which provides practical tips on how to keep teens safe on the platform.”