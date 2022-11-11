Granite Digital Continues Acquisition Spree with Continuum Purchase

Granite Digital, the full-service digital agency, has continued its recent acquisition spree with the purchase of digital agency Continuum, one of Ireland’s largest digital agencies with offices in Dublin and New York.

Set up more than 20 years ago, Continuum’s client base includes the likes of IDA Ireland, Tesco Mobile, Nissan and CPA. It is also a certified partner of Microsoft, Kentico and Sitefinity and won ‘Large Agency of the Year’ and ‘Grand Prix’ at the Spider awards in 2018.

According to Granite, the acquisition of Continuum will help grow its annual revenues to more than €10m in 2022 while staff numbers will rise to 90. Continuum’s founder and CEO, Colin Meagle, will assist as an advisor to the Granite board and will be central to expanding the firm’s US business.

Earlier this year, Granite acquired Dublin-based Willows Consulting into its business. It has also acquired 11 other Irish digital services businesses in recent years including Connector, Webtrade, MediaOne and Apps Made Easy.

Granite Digital has grown to become Ireland’s largest independent digital agency. Its services include design, technology, strategy, digital marketing, advertising, and secure managed hosting. Granite’s client base includes Lidl, Dalata Hotel Group, Bord Bia, Cork Chamber and Webhelp.

“We are very proud of this latest acquisition. Continuum, which is one of Ireland’s most successful and decorated agencies, has been on our radar for years and we have always admired their brand, ethos and work,” says Conor Buckley, CEO of Granite Digital.

“Their skills and solution-driven focus complement our existing team and service offerings perfectly. Continuum also bring a fresh and unique perspective, particularly around client growth opportunities in international markets. This will allow us to strengthen what we deliver to our existing clients and will undoubtedly aid us as we look to accelerate our expansion plans at home and abroad.”

“From beginning as a home attic start-up in 2002, to now joining the Granite Digital Group, is something I am greatly proud of,” says Colin Meagle, CEO of Continuum.

“We are excited about the many benefits this acquisition will bring to our clients and partners. Joining forces is a natural and exciting next step for us, as Granite has deep industry and technical knowledge, and a very impressive client and partnership portfolio. By combining our experienced and talented teams, it allows us to provide a level of services and support that is unmatched in Ireland. Furthermore, it gives us an even stronger proposition to help us grow at pace globally too.”