New Tesco Campaign Stands for Joy this Christmas

With the Christmas ad season well underway, BBH Dublin has rolled out its first Christmas campaign for Tesco Ireland.

Called “The Christmas Party”, the campaign “recognises that joy may be in short supply at the moment as people are facing pressure on their finances, but also acknowledges that Christmas is important to so many, especially after the last few years.”

“As we hope to return to a more normalised Christmas for 2022, and with just over 40 days until the big day, we’re sensing that customers are ready to celebrate joy this Christmas. We’re hearing from customers that they are excited about the festive season and spending time with loved ones. With that in mind, the increased cost of living is impacting more and more people as we face into winter, and we understand how tough that is. That’s why we’re standing up for joy this Christmas, because when times are tough joy matters more than ever,” says Cathal Deavy, customer director, Tesco Ireland.

The campaign will run across TV, press, OOH, radio, social, in-store and PR. The full 60-second ad made its broadcast debut on Virgin Media One during “I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of here” this week.

The creative opens with a snowy shot of the iconic Cliffs of Moher, while the Christmas Party voiceover confirms Tesco is standing up for Christmas joy. As the Christmas Party moves through the streets and visits families, we catch a glimpse of some of the best festive food moments: delicious desserts, Brussels sprouts, mince pies, cheese boards, party food, and the traditional mains and trimmings (and the St. Stephen’s Day leftovers), to name a few.

A highlight of the Tesco Ireland Christmas ad for 2022 is the sea swimmers captured at the famous Forty Foot in Dublin. These scenes feature Bill Halliden, a colleague of Tesco for over 10 years. Born in nearby Monkstown, Bill fished and swam at the synonymous swim spot as a young boy, and still swims there to this day. Another local, and familiar face to all the Forty Foot daily swimming crew is Siobhan Bean, who played a special part in the ad, this year – complete with the staple post-swim cup of hot chocolate!