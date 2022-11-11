Countdown to Effie Awards 2023 Begins at IAPI Event on November 23

IAPI will begin the countdown to the Effie Awards Ireland 2023 with an event November 23 in the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin.

As part of the event, IAPI has lined up a number of well-known speakers who have already chalked up plenty of experience in the Effies either as a judge or as a winning entrant.

Speakers include Damian Devaney, principal partner in TBV Global, Brian Swords, global client leader TBWA\Worldwide, Erwin Dito, VP Global Brand Leadership bij McDonald’s, Niall Reynolds, Advertising & Marketing Manager, Vodafone Ireland and Eimear Fitzmaurice, Head of Planning, Folk Wunderman Thompson and Margaret Gilsenan, Chief Strategy Officer & Co-Founder, Boys+Girls. The event will be moderated by Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

Brian Swords, a former president of IAPI, and Erwin Dito will talk about McDonald’s and its success which saw it win a Global Effie.

Niall Reynolds and Eimear Fitzmaurice, meanwhile, will talk about Vodafone’s award winning work which saw it win an Effie.

The event will kick off at 8.30am. To find out more or to register to attend, click HERE