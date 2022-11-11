Accenture Song Makes Key Appointments to Media & Marketing Performance Team

Accenture Song has made a number of key appointments to its Media & Marketing Performance team.

The first of these sees Ger Hayden appointed as Practice Lead, Media & Marketing Performance, Accenture Song. With over 10 years of media agency experience and working on digital media strategies for a number of Irish and international brands in telcommunications, banking, FMCG, motor, utility and healthcare, Hayden was the recipient of the Rising Star award at the Media Awards in 2020. He also lectures in Digital Marketing in the UCD professional academy.

Áine McGivney, meanwhile, takes on the role of Brand & Partnerships Lead. After completing her MSc in Digital Marketing, she moved to New York where she developed her skill sets in media & brand partnerships. Upon returning to Ireland she started working with both local and global brands like Lidl, Disney+, Lifestyle, TG4. She then joined the Media & Marketing Performance team in Accenture Song in 2021, working with clients like Stripe and Meta. She has also earned her title as vice chair on the Marketing Society Future Council and was selected for the IAPI Female Futures Fund bursary of 2022.

John Mulligan, meanwhile, takes on the role of Performance Strategy Lead. Mulligan heads up an expert team across performance strategy and will be responsible for developing best in class strategies that focus on driving effective ROIs for brands. He has 10 years’ experience specialising in performance strategy, and has worked with brands both locally & globally, and across a wide variety of industries, including telecommunications, pharma, retail and e-commerce.

In addition, David Williams has taken on the role of Media Data and Measurement Lead where his role will see him bring practical data and measurement solutions to the challenges marketers are facing including incrementality measurement, analytics, privacy, and first party data integration.

Williams has 10 years’ experience working in small businesses, large full-service agency networks and small independent digital agencies. He has also worked in a wide variety of industries including insurance, payments, e-commerce and motor. He has a Master’s in Marketing Practice from UCD Smurfit Business School, and he has lectured in TUD.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Ger, Áine, David and John to these key roles in our Media and Marketing performance team. We are constantly evolving the team so that we can outpace the rapidly changing marketplace and stay relevant to our clients and their customers,” says Richard Carr, managing director, Accenture Song