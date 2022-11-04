Publicis Dublin Raises a Toast to Island’s Edge in New Campaign

Publicis Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for the Heineken Ireland-owned stout brand Island’s Edge.
Called “It’s better, less bitter,” the through the line campaign celebrates those who choose optimism over bitterness in their lives.
“With this campaign we worked collaboratively with the Island’s Edge team toward a shared ambition to give consumers two things; a clear product truth that translates into a strong functional reason to choose Island’s Edge, and a better understanding of the brand behind the product – its point of view on the world and its personality,” says Chloe Hanratty, head of strategic planning.
“We’re delighted to work with Publicis Dublin to continue to build on our Island’s Edge brand. We created this stout to offer consumers increased choice, whilst bravely acknowledging one of the main barriers of entry into the category – the bitter taste. We’ve seen from the past 12 months that there’s certainly room for another stout in Ireland- Island’s Edge has risen to that challenge,” adds Wojciech Bogusz, marketing director Heineken Ireland.
The campaign kicked off on November 1st and includes audio visual,video on demand, social, OOH and radio.
