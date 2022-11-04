Havas Dublin Creates Global Campaign for Bushmills Irish Whiskey

Havas Dublin has launched a new global campaign for Bushmills Irish Whiskey called ‘Pursuing Perfection.’

Directed by Tom Green and production company Stink Films, the campaign will begin has started to air in Germany and Bulgaria and it will be rolled out across other European markets. The TV ad is part of an integrated, multi-channel campaign promoting the brand’s malt and blend (Black Bush) products.

Bushmills is the oldest licensed distillery in the world, drawing its water from the River Bush in County Antrim for over four hundred years. This heritage, combined with a long history of innovation, inspired Bushmills’ new brand line, ‘Pursuing Perfection Since 1608’. The brand is owned by the Mexican company Jose Cuervo.

“There is a saying at Bushmills ‘We’re not good because we’re old; we’re old because we’re good’. In other words, the key to longevity is our ongoing pursuit of the perfect whiskey. Part of this success can be attributed to Bushmills’ roots on the North Antrim coast, beside the Giant’s Causeway. It’s to this rugged landscape, an area of outstanding natural beauty, that the audience are transported in ‘Pursuing Perfection’, as our protagonist makes his homecoming,” says the Bushmills global brand team.

“With Bushmills now in steady growth, led by its iconic single malt whiskeys, the production and release of ‘Pursuing Perfection’ represents a major milestone for us. We are delighted with the production and confident that it will reach and connect Bushmills to consumers in our key markets on a deep emotional level.”

According to Adrian Fitz-Simon, creative director, Havas: “When we first started working with Bushmills, we quickly understood how seriously they take their whiskey making and how deeply their roots are embedded in the surrounding Antrim landscape. We wanted to capture the essence of Bushmills’ ongoing pursuit of perfection through the analogy of one person’s deep connection to this coastline and those who inhabit it. Ultimately, it is the pursuit, rather than perfection itself, that is the message – conveyed with an understated confidence that fits so well for the brand. The resulting film is a testament to the art of collaboration and to the pursuit of perfection itself.”

“Telling the story of a person’s life in snapshot felt like an opportunity to create a deeply emotive film. I wanted to bring a very strong sense of narrative but one which remained fully open to interpretation, that would hopefully create a bit more mystery for audiences to take their own meaning from. It felt like the story could have more cinematic scale that way,” says Tom Green, director, Stink Films.

“The dramatic black rocks and wild landscapes of the north coast felt like a character all of their own. I wanted the imagery to connect to the earth and brooding quality of the place and feel as elemental as the weather systems that the surfers endure; the surfers are tough there, the waves are big in the winter. It felt right to have the character work the land that is so synonymous with Bushmills. I have tried to reflect the brutality and spirituality of that life. I was incredibly fortunate to be able to work with a film worthy cast in Rory Fleck Byrne and supporting actors, as well as the real surfers of that coastline. It has been an immersive process and I hope the passion of everyone involved making it somehow exists beyond the film itself.”

CREDITS

Client: Bushmills

Global Marketing Director:Michael Cockram

Global Brand Director: Donagh McHenry

Senior Global Brand Manager: David Hackett

Agency: Havas Village Dublin

Executive Creative Director: Peter O’Dwyer

Creative Director: Adrian Fitz-Simon

Account Director: Stefan Langan

Account Executive: Meredith Davis

Agency Producer: Brilliant Productions Joanne O’Hagan

Production: Stink Films

Director: Tom Green

Producer (Stink): Dulcie Kellett

Executive Producer: Blake Powell

Head of Production: Andrew Levene

Production Assistant: Alice Evans

Executive Producers (Hinterland): Lorraine Geoghegan

Line Producer: Glen Collins

Production Manager: Yvonne Burke

Production Coordinator: Rebecca Hogg

Production Assistant: Cillian Duffy

1st AD: Richie Wilson

3rd AD: Sheena Kelly

Location Manager: Kieran Burns

Location assistant: Conor Burns

D.O.P: Kristof Brandl

Post production: Windmill Lane

Sound: Locky Butler

Music: Chaconne from Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor by Bach

Arrangement and production: Soundtree Music.