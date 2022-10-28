Six Irish Agencies Shortlisted for Effie Europe and Global Best of the Best Awards

The Brill Building, Boys+Girls, Bonfire and Core have all made it on to the shortlist of the Effie Europe Awards 2022.

In addition, Boys+Girls, Core and The Public House made the shortlist of the Effies “Global Best of the Best” awards.

The Brill Building made it on to the Effie Europe shortlist twice for its work with Breakthrough Cancer Research and the “The Shop that Nearly Wasn’t”. The agency was shortlisted in two categories – Best of Europe: Small Budget and Best of Europe: Positive Change.

“To have one EFFIE shortlist in Best of Europe for The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t would have been an honour – to have achieved two for one campaign is amazing! We’re really thrilled for everyone who worked so hard to make this happen,” says Roisin Keown, founder and executive creative director, The Brill Building.

“Achieving big and positive change for our clients with creative thinking that makes any budget impactful is a great endorsement of everything we’re doing at The Brill Building, so it’s especially sweet to be shortlisted in Positive Change and Small Budget. Thank you to Breakthrough Cancer Research for trusting us with their brand and the stories of the survivors their research helps make, and to all the amazing inter-agency partners who delivered this innovation,” she adds.

Boys+Girls, meanwhile, was shortlisted twice in the Effie Awards Europe. The first of these was in the Best of Europe: Sustained Success Category for ŠKODA and “The Power of One Little Word.”

The second was a joint entry with Core for its multi award winning work with Three Ireland and “The Connected Island.” The latter was also shortlisted in the B2B category in Global Effies “Best of the Best” the only B2B campaign globally to make it through.

The Dublin-based agency The Public House also made the grade for its, “A Little Museum Taking on Big Stereotypes” campaign for EPIC The Emigration Museum.

‘Effectiveness is vital in raising the profile of marketing and advertising within the C -Suite and ensuring that it’s rightfully seen as a key driver for business. We’re delighted to see our work for our Clients recognised globally as being amongst the very best and we’ll continue to push to prove that great work works,” says Margaret Gilsenan, chief strategy director, Boys+Girls.

The strong Irish presence on the Effie Europe shortlist also included Bonfire’s powerful “You Are Not Alone” campaign for the charity Alone which was shortlisted in the Positive Change Europe: Non Profit category.

“We’re all on cloud nine here at Bonfire on hearing the news. Or as they might say in this particular corner of Europe, we’re super delira and excira. We’re especially proud that the recognition is for work we have done on behalf of ALONE, which is such an amazing organisation. Another feather in the cap for independent Irish agencies,” says Sean Seán Hynes, creative director and co-founder at Bonfire.

Over 100 industry professionals from more than 20 European countries oversaw the creation of the shortlist and the winners will be announced at the online Awards Gala on November 30 2022.