Boys+Girls Launches First of its Kind Experimental LEGO Café in Dublin

In what is a world first for the Danish-headquartered toy franchise, LEGO opened its first experimental LEGO® Brick Café in Dublin to coincide with World Mental Health Month. The experiment was run over two days in Dublin’s Hen’s Teeth in Blackpitts, D8 and is the result of an open innovation collaboration between the LEGO Lead User Lab – a department working with experimental open innovation ideas, and Boys+Girls the creative agency which developed the concept.

Purpose-built for adults, the café was designed as a space where adults can experience all the mental health benefits that play can bring. During the two-day experiment, guests were able to choose from a selection of LEGO sets and bricks, which they could play with on-site. In addition, workshops were held to demonstrate the many creative uses LEGO bricks can have.

“For generations, children and adults alike have used the LEGO System in Play to challenge themselves creatively. We know there are many adults around the world who are also keen to experience the joy of building with LEGO bricks, yet are unsure where to start. With this new type of open innovation experiment, we want to explore fun and engaging new ways for adults to start experiencing the joyful focus of building with LEGO bricks through new channels we haven’t explored before,” says Genevieve Capa Cruz, Audience Marketing Strategist, LEGO.

Kris Clarkin, creative director, Boys+Girls adds: “Play is fundamental to life. It can help improve memory, increase creativity, and reduce stress. As LEGO fans we knew LEGO was the perfect brand to encourage more adults to play. The biggest barrier was coming up with a setting that wouldn’t be perceived as a place for kids. The intention for the LEGO Brick Café experiment was to design an inspiration space where like minded people can meet and play, while sharing ideas. I’m excited to see how people interact and respond to building with bricks in a setting like this one.”