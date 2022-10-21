The Media Awards 2023 Set for April 27 in RDS

The Media Awards 2023 will take place on Thursday April 27th in the RDS, Dublin, according to the organisers.

The Awards will be open for entries on January 20th and will close for entries on March 10th.

Recognising the importance of sustainability in our daily working lives, the organisers have also announced the introduction of the Best Sustainable Initiative category which will be open to both media brands and agencies.

Next year, The Media Awards Showcase, which took place this week, will also make a return at a venue yet to be decided.

This year five Gold Winners in the Awards presented their winning case studies at the Showcase event which was held in The Complex in Smithfield. These included teams from DMG Media, Starcom, Havas Media, PHD and MediaCom.

With jury chair Peter McPartlin acting as MC for the afternoon, attendees also heard an enlightening and insightful presentation about the many challenges retail marketing directors face in the digital world by Gordon Newman, Founder, Omnichannel Stories.

In addition, the challenges and opportunities that the advertising and marketing industry faces when it comes to embedding diversity and inclusion into the workplace were addressed by and engaging panel that included Kara McLure, global partnerships director & chair, Mindshare Roots, Mindshare UK; Juliet McCutcheon, sales director, Channel Factory; Gordon Newman, Omnichannel Stories, Zbyszek Zalinski, RTÉ’s diversity and inclusion lead and Nadia Karin, senior art director Core Creative.

For more information on the Media Awards 2023 visit www.mediaawards.ie