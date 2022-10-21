BBH Dublin to Sponsor ICAD’s Upstart Programme

BBH Dublin is to sponsor ICAD’s Upstart progamme, making it the first official agency partner of one of ICAD’s key creative education programmes.

The Publicis-owned agency opened up a Dublin office earlier this year after it was awarded the creative account for Tesco Ireland.

The six month programme teaches young creatives a range of practical skills like how to respond to a brief, while also offering mentoring and networking opportunities. It concludes with an exhibition of students’ work. Places on the programme are won by completing a brief issued by ICAD on their website each year but candidates can complete the unpaid scheme while working.

The new partnership will see BBH Dublin and ICAD work closely together to support and foster up and coming creative talent across Ireland. As well as providing financial support to the programme, BBH Dublin will offer its deep industry insight and expertise.

According to Karen Martin, CEO, BBH London and Dublin: “Nurturing creativity and emerging talent is in BBH’s DNA, no matter where we set up shop. It’s been a priority for our Dublin office since we opened earlier this year, so we’re excited about the opportunity to bring the power of difference to the next generation of talent in partnership with ICAD. I love the creative energy and potential we’re seeing across the industry in Ireland and I’m looking forward to seeing what this year’s Upstarts intake go on to do.”

“For over two decades, ICAD’s Upstarts programme has proven itself as a unique and unrivalled launchpad for emerging creatives in the Irish creative industry. This valuable not-for-profit programme is simply not possible without the generous support of our partners and mentors. We’re delighted to be partnering with the team at BBH who whilst launching an exciting new agency in Dublin, also wish to contribute to fostering the next generation of creative talent here. I’m always grateful for like-minded professionals who understand the ultimate purpose of business – to do good, and it’s my pleasure to welcome BBH to the ICAD community and creative scene in Ireland,” adds Nathan Reilly, president of ICAD.