Reach Hosts Summer Sundown for NI Clients

Over 60 people from 13 ad agencies and numerous direct clients in Northern Ireland packed into Waterman in Cathedral Quarter for a “Summer Sundown” last week to mark the opening of Reach’s new Belfast offices on Rosemary Street.

The night was held and hosted by award winning chef Niall McKenna, owner of Waterman and the

event doubled up as a celebratory thank you to mark the publisher’s growth in print and digital with Belfast Live continuing to grow by reaching 54% of the entire population of Northern Ireland according to research carried out by Ipsos Iris.

According to Jonathan Eakin, commercial director: “We were delighted to have so many of our business partners join us at the wonderful Waterman Restaurant. Niall and his team were fantastic hosts and the food was out of this world. It was the first event we’ve hosted since before the pandemic and it was great to see everyone again in a fabulous venue.”