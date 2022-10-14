Mindshare Retains Tesco Ireland Media Account Following International Pitch

Mindshare has retained the media buying and planning account in Ireland following an international pitch process that included markets like the UK, Ireland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.

The GroupM agency has been working with Tesco Ireland since 2018 when it picked up the account from IPG Mediabrands.

Back in June, the retailer put parts of its international media buying and planning business out to pitch. This led to a shortlist of two with EssenceMediaCom, which is part of GroupM and the incumbent on the account squaring up to Zenith, which is part of the Publicis Media with the former winning out in a number of markets. However, the Irish part of the GroupM pitch was led by Mindshare. Mediacom Ireland already represents Lidl in the Irish market.

“Our team at Mindshare Ireland have worked closely with Tesco Ireland since 2018 and we are delighted to be able to continue and build upon the great work we have done together. This review has given us the opportunity to reset and improve our relationship and it will make the next few years even more exciting. We are proud to continue our work with Tesco Ireland,” says Ken Nolan, COO of Mindshare.

Earlier this year, Tesco announced that it had moved its global creative account to BBH. As part of this move, the Publicis-owned agency has established BBH Dublin to manage the creative account for Tesco Ireland.