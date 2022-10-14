IAB Ireland to Host Black Friday Webinar for Irish Retailers

With the Irish retail sector heading into a very important and busy few months, IAB Ireland is hosting a workshop in association with Retail Ireland to discuss how the sector can capitalise on Black Friday sales.

The practical workshop is aimed at retailers of all sizes and will be hosted online on October 20 from 10am-11.30am.

Speakers include Sinead Mooney, MD, Red C Research who will talk about the consumer mindset and why value and local is more important than ever. Francis Lawler, solutions engineer, Sprout Social, will talk about how retailers can develop strategies that build loyalty and encourage repeat purchases while Kate McCleery, head of large customer sales, Google will talk about what retailers need to do before, during and after Black Friday to win sales. The fourth speaker, Hugh Crowther, group head of agency, Reach, will discuss how retailers can partner with local publishers to stand out from the crowd