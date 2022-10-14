RED C Breakfast Club Stresses Importance of Mental & Physical Availability for Brands

RED C, in partnership with Indeed, welcomed over 100 of Ireland’s leading marketers to their Breakfast Club event at Indeed’s offices on Sir John Rogerson Quay in the heart of Dublin. This is the first Breakfast Club since pre-covid.

Attendees heard from Wiemer Snijders, author of Eat your Greens, who was the keynote speaker. Snijders challenged the audience to think about their own marketing programmes and ask if, as an industry, marketing is in fact going backwards rather than forwards!? He encouraged marketers to seek out “metrics that matter, that have a relationship with buyer behaviour and use these to develop effective marketing campaigns.” He also talked about the concept of reverse binomial distribution through some case studies and visual aids (a banana). He also reiterated the importance of both physical and mental availability and how these work with value to deliver truly effective marketing communications.

Stephen Cleary of the National Lottery, meanwhile, shared a case study on how the company has used “Distinctive Brand Assets” to maximise mental availability . He pointed out that if marketers only have two seconds to get their message across on social media, “we better make it easy for customers to recognise the brand.”

In addition, Pauline Browne of Curry’s spoke about the journey that the brand has undergone over the past number of years and how it has delivered effective marketing communications by starting the journey on mental availability. She shared with the audience RED C’s insight that underpinned its new strategy to build mental availability in household appliances and the success that came from this new direction.

Finally, Ciara Reilly from RED C Research shared a glimpse into the fascinating insights they as a research agency have learned from helping brands grow through Mental Availability. Building on the presentations from earlier in the morning, she helped the audience to distil the information down into 10 key takeaways.

Cliona Hayes, director of global brand & advertising at Indeed was the MC for the morning. “Indeed is thrilled to have partnered with RED C Research to bring Wiemer Snijders, one of the leading voices in global marketing to Dublin. The morning shared with the Irish marketing community was full of insights, provocation and importantly evidence-based knowledge that will help brands increase the effectiveness of their marketing efforts going forward,” she says.

Sinead Mooney, managing director of RED C added “This is the first time since pre-COVID we are able to bring together so many clients and friends to mingle and chat and hear from experts in the field of marketing. We are thrilled to attract such a high calibre of speakers to share on the importance of and strategies behind evidence-based marketing effectiveness.”