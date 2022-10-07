Marketing Network Showcases Sustainable Alternatives in New Campaign for MyWaste

Marketing Network Group has launched a series of sustainable living campaigns with MyWaste to encourage responsible consumption and to improve recycling behaviour across Ireland.

The campaigns aim to educate Irish consumers and encourage them to consume better as well as repair, recycle or reuse as an alternative to buying products that may not be necessary.

MyWaste is an initiative of Regional Waste Management Offices of the Department of Climate Action, Communications and the Environment.

According to Declan Breen of MyWaste: “Ireland has made some progress regarding sustainability from both a practical and conscientious perspective, but we have a verylong way to go. Over 170,000 tonnes of clothing will be discarded this year in Ireland while thousands of electrical items will end up in landfill. To avoid this waste, we need to take a look at what and how we consume, taking into account how these items will be disposed of when we are finished with them.”

“Every Irish business is focused on the delivery of sustainable solutions in order to lower their carbon footprint. It’s being demanded by consumers, trade buyers and their internal staff members. We’re delighted to be working with the team at MyWaste in addition to launching over 20 campaigns this year for multiple clients to support a greener environment and we’re proud to have recently joined the IAPI coordinated AdNetZero initiative,” says Kieran Killeen, Marketing Network Group’s MD.