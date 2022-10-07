Line Up of Speakers for Media Awards 2022 Showcase Completed

Zbyszek Zalinski, RTÉ’s Diversity and Inclusion Lead has joined the panel of speakers at the Media Awards Winners Showcase which will take place on October 20 in The Complex in Smithfield.

Zalinski joins a panel for a fireside chat that will include Kara McLure, Global Partnerships Director & Chair, Mindshare Roots, Mindshare UK; Juliet McCutcheon, Sales Director, Channel Factory; Gordon Newman, Founder, Omnichannel Stories and Nadia Karin, Senior Art Director CORE Creative.

The moderator for the fireside chat will be dentu’s Dave Winterlich.

The Media Awards Showcase is a selection of winning entries chosen jury chair Peter McPartlin. It will feature five Gold Winners at this year’s Media Awards which took place in April.

Each winner will present for 15 minutes and there will be a group Q&A at the end of the session.

The five gold winners that will be showcasing their entries are:

Best Media Campaign (Large): Spark Foundry & HSE- Changing Lives at the Speed of COVID

Best Research Initiative: MediaCom & Dulux- Adding colour to the DIY Craze for Dulux

Best Media Launch Campaign: Havas Media & Science Foundation Ireland -Creating Our Future.

Media Brand of the Year: DMG Media

Best Use of Sponsorship: PHD Media & Guinness – #NeverSettle

In addition to showcase and the fireside chat, there will be a keynote address on eCommerce by Gordon Newman of Omnichannel Stories.

This is an afternoon event and will kick off at 1.30pm and will conclude at 5.00 pm, followed by a drinks reception.

