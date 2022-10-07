Havas Launches Sustainability Practice Genus in the Irish Market

Havas, has officially launched its Irish sustainability offering, Genus. The practice was launched at an event this week at Havas Village Dublin by Minister Eamon Ryan and included speakers from Microsoft Ireland and AstraZeneca, along with prominent international sustainability expert Mike Barry.

Havas Genus first launched in London in May 2022, is an integrated global network of sustainability experts. It brings together a broad set of capabilities to help address sustainability challenges for businesses.

The Irish office of Genus will now offer business transformation, strategic communication, and creative and brand services to the public and private sectors.

The launch comes as Havas Genus proprietary research shows 50% of C-Suites in Ireland now say ESG is as important as the company’s financial performance while over a third of the respondents (39%) said it was more important.

The research was carried out in June 2022 when Havas Village business transformation consultants, Gate One, spoke to 105 Irish C-suite business leaders about their sustainability journey, what motivates the decisions they are taking, and what they need to embed their strategy.

Some 74% of C-Suites say the shift in focus towards the ESG agenda is for the better. When asked about the opportunities of doing so, 65% said this change can increase the resilience of the company’s operations. This was followed closely by improving equality in the workplace and mitigating risks by strengthening good governance.

Speaking at the event, Chair of Havas Village Dublin, Chris Upton said: “We are delighted to officially launch Havas Genus, a global sustainability network, in Ireland. Genus brings together expert consultants to help meet the challenges and opportunities faced by organisations in delivering their sustainability requirements and obligations.

Our research shows how important ESG is to businesses and C-Suites and demonstrates the challenges they face in addressing the requirements. Havas Genus will bridge that gap for many organisations.”