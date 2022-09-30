Virgin Mobile Rolls Out New Immersive Game Format in Cinemas

Virgin Mobile has teamed up with Pearl & Dean Ireland, entertainment.ie and media agency OMD to roll out an immersive brand experience called CineGame in Odeon Cinemas throughout the country.

CineGame is a bespoke branded game played on the big screen by the cinema audience, through their mobile phone. The concept of interactive gaming on-screen is currently live across eight countries in EMEA & APAC and it combines the power of gaming with the shared social experience of the cinema. Cinemagoers connect to the cinema screen via their mobile device to play games with their friends and to compete against others in the auditorium. Prizes can be won at every movie.

”We’re delighted to be the first sponsor of CineGame at ODEON cinemas throughout Ireland. Virgin Mobile is about giving our customers freedom to connect and enjoy new experiences, which is exactly what this fun and interactive game delivers to cinema audiences. I’d encourage anyone to head to any ODEON cinema and see the game in action,” says Niamh O’Driscoll, head of marketing at Virgin Media

Eoin Wrixon, CEO of Pearl & Dean Ireland add: “We’ve been tracking the popularity of gaming across all age demographics in our entertainment.ie community, beyond the obvious appetite among a younger GenZ cohort. Being proliferous among cinema goers who visit once a month or more often, ’CineGame’ is providing Virgin Mobile with a perfect tool for interaction. And, unique to the ODEON audience, this game and reward opportunity is a fun experience enhancing their trip to the cinema.”

Paul Wren, Senior Commercial Manager at ODEON Cinemas Group adds, “The ODEON cinema team in Ireland is very excited about this new development – as our aim is to give our guests the very best cinema experience possible. ODEON is the only cinema group in Ireland to be offering this fun and social gaming experience and we predict it is going to be extremely popular in the months ahead.”

Robbie Morton, Business Director at OMD adds, “This is exactly the type of innovative solution that the Virgin brand is all about. We are delighted to be bringing this to our fantastic client at Virgin Media and working with great partners Pearl & Dean Ireland, entertainment.ie and ODEON”.

CineGame is downloadable from Apple and Android app stores and features an in-app branding takeover by Virgin Mobile. An extensive app download campaign will kick off the launch at ODEON cinemas with advertising on-screen, in foyer and on their website. Beyond the cinema, additional exposure will be driven through a digital partnership on entertainment.ie and Wide Eye Outdoor’s advertising networks.