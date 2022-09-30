Second Phase of One Campaign Rolled Out by Sky Media

Sky Media Launched the second phase of its One Campaign offering this week.

The second phase of One Campaign offers advertisers the ability to buy a single campaign across Sky Media’s live and On Demand ecosystem, using traditional TV buying audiences. This is an industry first in Ireland, as not only can campaigns be bought as one, they can also be measured as one, a better reflection of how TV viewers are now engaging with broadcast content.

This development builds on the first phase of One Campaign launched earlier this year, which already allows addressable ‘or AdSmart’ audiences to be targeted and measured as one across live and on-demand platforms.

The second phase of One Campaign was launched on a webinar attended by agencies and clients earlier this week. During the webinar Trina Gleeson, head of investment, Sky Media spoke about the industry challenge of TV measurement, with traditional linear and on-demand TV currently traded against different currencies- linear against individual impacts and on-demand against household impressions, making it difficult to know if advertisers have reached the right individual on the on-demand platform and making it impossible to add up linear and on-demand audiences.

Steve Murfet, head of insight & measurement, Sky Media UK went on to speak about the different industry data sets and bespoke commissioned research that sits behind One Campaign and C-Flight methodology – the cross platform reporting tool that provides de-duplicated reach and frequency.

According to Malcolm Murray, director of sales, Sky Media Ireland: “It’s an exciting week for Sky Media as we officially launch the second phase of One Campaign.”

“One Campaign is all about simplifying the planning and buying process, whilst allowing advertisers to optimise reach around evolving viewing habits. We are very proud to be the first in market to address the industry challenge of combined measurement for both linear and on demand,” he adds.