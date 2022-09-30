Four Irish Judges Appointed to Eurobest 2022 Jury

Four Irish judges will be involved in judging the Eurobest awards this year.

Shane O’Brien, executive director of BBDO Dublin will sit on the Entertainment Jury while Karl Waters, creative partner with Folk Wunderman Thompson will sit on the Social & Influencer jury. Elsewhere Bridget Johnson, executive creative director, Boys+Girls will sit on the Print, Publishing, Radio & Audio Jury while Jen Spiers, executive creative director, Droga5 Dublin has been assigned to the Creative Data and Innovation jury.

“It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to be inspired not only by some of Europe’s best work but also by my fellow judges when we meet to discuss and dissect the work this November,” says Karl Waters.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the Eurobest jury for 2022 and equally excited to represent Ireland. I believe that Ireland is a sleeping giant of creativity, and I would love to see more work demonstrating the depth of talent here, on a global stage,” adds Bridget Johnson.

