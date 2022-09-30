2022 Research Excellence Awards Open for Entries

The Marketing Society of Ireland has launched a call for entries to the 2022 Research Excellence Awards.

One of the highlights of the marketing calendar, the awards will make a return to the Shelbourne Hotel again in early December.

The judging panel for this year’s awards is made up of Etain Kidney, Head of the School of Marketing at Technical University Dublin, (Chairperson), Elaine Malcom, Research Consultant; Aoife Sadlier, Global Innovation Marketing Manager Tullamore DEW at William Grant & Sons; Aisling O’Sullivan, Head of Customer Planning Research & Insight at AIB; and new member Michelle McLoughlin, Head of Consumer Insights at Aer Lingus.

“As Ireland’s only dedicated market research awards, the Marketing Society of Ireland Research Excellence Awards provide a crucial platform to demonstrate the transformative impact that research can have on the success of a campaign or business,” says Meadhbh Quinn, Chairperson of the Marketing Society of Ireland and founder of Pinksalmon.

“We have sought to elevate the profile of the Irish awards to a European stage this year continuing our collaboration with ESOMAR. This year is particularly special as we return to a live awards ceremony in The Shelbourne Hotel after a two-year hiatus. We wish those entering the very best of luck and we look forward to announcing the winners on November 25th as we continue to benchmark and recognise best practice in the industry,” she adds.

The closing date for the 2022 Research Excellence Awards is Friday, 28th October 2022 at 4pm. Further details are available HERE https://marketingsociety.ie/awards/index

The winners will be announced at a gala presentation at The Marketing Society Annual Christmas Luncheon on Friday, 25th November 2022 with a full presentation of winning case studies taking place at our Research Excellence Showcase event in January 2023.

The awards are sponsored by AIB, AIMRO, Business Post, DMG Media, Global, Media Central, Mediahuis, RTÉ and ESOMAR.