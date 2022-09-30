Media Awards 2022 Showcase Event Set for October 20th

The Media Awards Showcase 2022 will take place on October 20th in The Complex in Smithfield.
The showcase is a selection made by jury chair Peter McPartlin and features five Gold Winners at this year’s Media Awards which took place in April.
Each winner will present for 15 minutes and there will be a group Q&A at the end of the session.
The five gold winners that will be showcasing their entries are:
- Best Media Campaign (Large): Spark Foundry & HSE- Changing Lives at the Speed of COVID
- Best Research Initiative: MediaCom & Dulux- Adding colour to the DIY Craze for Dulux
- Best Media Launch Campaign: Havas Media & Science Foundation Ireland – Irelands Biggest Brainstorm
- Media Brand of the Year: DMG Media
- Best Use of Sponsorship: PHD Media & Guinness – #NeverSettle
In addition to showcase, there will be a keynote address on eCommerce by Gordon Newman of Omnichannel Stories and the afternoon will be rounded off
The afternoon will be rounded off with a fireside chat hosted by Dave Winterlich, chief strategy officer, Dentsu. Speakers include
- Kara McLure, Global Partnerships Director & Chair, Mindshare Roots, Mindshare UK
- Juliet McCutcheon, Sales Director, Channel Factory
- Gordon Newman, Founder, Omnichannel Stories
- Zbyszek Zalinski, Diversity and Inclusion Lead, RTÉ
- Nadia Karin, Senior Art Director CORE Creative
This is an afternoon event and will kick off at 1.30pm and will conclude at 5.00 pm, followed by a drinks reception.
For more information on the event click HERE
To attend the event, get tickets HERE
To avail of an Early Bird Discount Use SHOWEB when completing booking