Media Awards 2022 Showcase Event Set for October 20th

The Media Awards Showcase 2022 will take place on October 20th in The Complex in Smithfield.

The showcase is a selection made by jury chair Peter McPartlin and features five Gold Winners at this year’s Media Awards which took place in April.

Each winner will present for 15 minutes and there will be a group Q&A at the end of the session.

The five gold winners that will be showcasing their entries are:

Best Media Campaign (Large): Spark Foundry & HSE- Changing Lives at the Speed of COVID

Best Research Initiative: MediaCom & Dulux- Adding colour to the DIY Craze for Dulux

Best Media Launch Campaign: Havas Media & Science Foundation Ireland – Irelands Biggest Brainstorm

Media Brand of the Year: DMG Media

Best Use of Sponsorship: PHD Media & Guinness – #NeverSettle

In addition to showcase, there will be a keynote address on eCommerce by Gordon Newman of Omnichannel Stories and the afternoon will be rounded off

The afternoon will be rounded off with a fireside chat hosted by Dave Winterlich, chief strategy officer, Dentsu. Speakers include

Kara McLure, Global Partnerships Director & Chair, Mindshare Roots, Mindshare UK

Juliet McCutcheon, Sales Director, Channel Factory

Gordon Newman, Founder, Omnichannel Stories

Zbyszek Zalinski, Diversity and Inclusion Lead, RTÉ

Nadia Karin, Senior Art Director CORE Creative

This is an afternoon event and will kick off at 1.30pm and will conclude at 5.00 pm, followed by a drinks reception.

For more information on the event click HERE

To attend the event, get tickets HERE

To avail of an Early Bird Discount Use SHOWEB when completing booking