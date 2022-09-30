Eoin Welsh Joins Connelly Partners as New Creative Director

Eoin Welsh has been appointed as creative director of Connelly Partners Dublin.

Born in Dublin, he has worked in South Africa for the last 30 years for advertising agencies such as Oglivy, TBWA and Havas Worldwide where he was the agency’s chief creative officer.

A recipient of a Cannes Lion, Loerie and AMASA Media awards, Welsh also served on a number of international juries including Cannes Lions and The New York Festivals.

“Eoin is a rockstar hire for us. It’s not just his creative work and credentials which are impressive, he totally embraces our ‘defiantly human’ approach and ego-free culture,” says Steve Connelly, founder and president of Connelly Partners.

“He’s all about creating empathy over entertainment, and building deep lasting connections for his clients with their customers. We did a global search and found one of the very best in the world. Eoin will be an amazing asset and resource for our clients in Dublin, Boston, and around the world. I am excited to work with him,.” Connelly adds.

“It’s great to join the team here at Connelly Partners. The ad industry in Ireland is buzzing and energised and the chance to become part of it proved irresistible. Connelly Partners’ “Defiantly Human” ethos was also a major drawcard. Regardless of all the latest industry developments, we should never lose sight of the fact that we are people talking to people. People feel – that’s what defines us. So, we use everything at our disposal to help us master the art of making people think and feel,” says Welsh.