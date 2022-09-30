Abraham Aucamp Elected as New Chair of IAB Ireland

Abraham Aucamp, Head of Pricing and Yield, EMEA at Yahoo, has been elected chair of the board of IAB Ireland. He replaces David Monaghan, formerly commercial director at News Ireland and now MD at Kick.

Aucamp has been involved in the digital industry for over 20 years and has been a director of IAB Ireland since 2018.

“Given the current economic and regulatory environment, IAB Ireland has an increasingly important role in assisting the advertising industry towards realising growth and a positive impact in our society, and in the continued development of guidelines to achieving commercial, ethical and sustainability goals. I deeply appreciate the opportunity to work with the rest of the IAB Ireland team and members in doing so,” he says.

Other appointments to the board of IAB Ireland include Sandra Whitney, MD of global partnerships, OPG at Google and Karl Kavanagh, head of agency, News Ireland. They join existing directors Karen Preston, Mediahuis, Doug Farrell, DMG Media, David Harris, Meta, Jonathan Eakin, Reach plc, David Murphy, The Irish Times and Lisa Friedrich, TikTok.

“We would like to thank David Monaghan for his very valuable contributions as chair and are delighted to welcome Abraham Aucamp as our new chair. IAB Ireland’s remit is to represent the entire digital advertising ecosystem, from Brands to Agencies, local Publishers to Global Platforms, from AdTech companies to Digital Advertising Service Providers. This 360 view of the market means that we are in a unique position to encourage collaboration to set a sustainable agenda for the future of our digital industry,” says Suzanne McElligott, CEO of IAB Ireland.