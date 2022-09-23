Virgin Media TV Bags Peroni to Sponsor New Series of The Restaurant

Virgin Media Solutions has announced Peroni Nastro Azzurro as its new sponsor of the popular series ‘The Restaurant’.

The new series will return to screens next Tuesday on Virgin Media One and will once-again feature Marco Pierre White, Rachel Allen and a ‘host of familiar faces’.

The series will see six popular Irish celebrities ‘swap their day jobs for oven gloves’ including ‘The Young Offenders’ star Demi Isaac Oviawe and Radio Host, Doireann Garrihy. Kicking off the series will be former Ireland rugby player and Leinster giant Devin Toner.

“We are delighted to have Peroni Nastro Azzurro come on board as the primary sponsor on the new series of ‘The Restaurant’ on Virgin Media Television. The partnership is a great fit for the brand as it speaks to beer lovers and foodies alike. We are looking forward to having this premium brand in the new series and watching the partnership come to life on our screens,” says Cormac Doyle, national sales manager, AdSmart & new business development, Virgin Media Solutions.